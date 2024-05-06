John Swinney set to become next SNP leader and first minister

John Swinney looks set to become the next SNP leader when nominations close at noon.

The former first minister is expected to run unopposed in the race to replace Humza Yousaf.

Reports of a contest began early on Sunday when activist Graeme McCormick said he had the secured 100 nominations from 20 branches needed to run against Mr Swinney.

But later on Sunday, he confirmed he had backed out of the campaign after “lengthy and fruitful” conversations with Mr Swinney.

Mr Swinney had warned earlier that a contest could damage the party’s chances of recovering from a “difficult” period.

It was also initially thought that former finance secretary Kate Forbes would contest the leadership, but Mr Swinney heaped praised on his potential rival, saying she would be offered a “significant” job in his team after she confirmed she would not run against him.

Assuming there are no last-minute challengers, the leadership bid will not have to be put to SNP members, with Mr Swinney clear to take over.

He is likely to become Scotland’s next first minister – the third in just over a year – as early as Tuesday.

The Scottish Government Cabinet will meet on Tuesday, with MSPs later given the opportunity to elect a new first minister at some point in the Holyrood schedule.

Mr Swinney would then have to swear three oaths of office at the Court of Session in Edinburgh before officially becoming first minister.

The leadership race was triggered after Mr Yousaf confirmed his intention to resign last week after he abruptly ended the powersharing agreement with the Scottish Greens, facing significant backlash in Holyrood and a vote of no confidence in his leadership.