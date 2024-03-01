11 people taken to hospital after fire breaks out at South Kensington building

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a converted terraced house in South Kensington.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a five-storey building on Emperor’s Gate just after midnight on Friday.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said 11 people were treated on scene before being taken to “London hospitals and major trauma centres”.

London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines and about 100 firefighters attended the scene, where half of the ground floor of the building was alight.

Around 15 people left the building before firefighters arrived.

The brigade said two people were rescued from a second floor flat, one person was rescued from a first floor flat and another two were rescued from a flat on the fourth floor.

Station Commander Steve Collins said: “The fire has spread from the ground floor to the top floor and roof of the property.

“Crews are working extremely hard to contain the (fire) to stop it spreading to adjacent buildings.”

Emergency services remain at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.