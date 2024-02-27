William misses godfather’s memorial service due to personal matter

The Prince of Wales has pulled out of attending a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle due to a personal matter.

Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.

William, who was due to deliver a reading, called the Greek royal family who are attending the service in St George’s Chapel to let them know he was unable to attend.

The Prince and Princess of Wales during the ceremonial welcome for President of South Korea last year (Chris Jackson/PA)

Constantine II of Greece, who died in January last year, was William’s godfather.

Kate is away from official royal engagements until after Easter following major surgery in January.

The King is also missing the service as he continues treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Charles was close to his second cousin, the former Greek monarch.

Constantine was a first cousin once removed and sailing partner of the late Duke of Edinburgh, and died at the age of 82 in January last year, decades after being toppled from the throne in a military coup.