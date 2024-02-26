What the papers say – February 26

A rise in school suspensions and the risk of AI-generated deepfakes in the upcoming election feature among a variety of stories on the front of Monday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror focuses on a “crisis in schools” amid a 92% rise in school suspensions.

The Times runs with words from Home Secretary James Cleverly, who warns AI-generated deepfakes provide a “perfect storm” for criminals who want to hijack the election.

A global drop in house prices in advanced economies has “petered out”, according to the Financial Times.

The Guardian says Rishi Sunak has been urged to speak out as an “Islamophobia row deepens”.

Meanwhile, the i leads with the words of former Tory chairwoman Baroness Warsi who said Muslims are treated as “electoral campaign fodder”.

The Daily Telegraph says the Prime Minister is facing electoral warnings over the suspension of Lee Anderson, according to leaked WhatsApp messages.

The Daily Express reports on “damning claims” that there could be an extra 250,000 migrants a year under a Labour government.

The Daily Mail says young people are blaming mental health for being jobless.

The Independent asks why the UK is paying to train Russia’s future leaders while The Sun says Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya owns a banned XL Bully dog.

And the Daily Star reports that rain this weekend will make it the wettest February in 258 years.