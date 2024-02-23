Cameron warns UN against ‘compromise’ over Ukraine war

Lord David Cameron warned the United Nations against “fatigue” and “compromise” over Russia’s war in Ukraine as he urged allies to keep up support for Kyiv.

The UK Foreign Secretary said the world must “recognise the cost of giving up” in a speech in New York on the eve of the second anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.

European countries are struggling to find enough stock to send to Kyiv, and US help worth 60 billion dollars (£47 billon) is stalled over political differences in Washington.

Speaking at the UN general assembly on Friday, Lord Cameron said: “Two years on, I recognise some want a rethink. There is a sense of fatigue. There are other problems.

“A compromise might seem attractive. But this is wrong. We must recognise the cost of giving up.

“Putin has said there will be no peace until Russia’s goals have been achieved. And in his latest interview, he studiously avoided confirming he was satisfied with the land seized from Ukraine at present.”

The Foreign Secretary added: “This is not a man seeking compromise. Rather, this is a neo-imperialist bully who believes that might is right.

“And an unjust peace now merely invites a turn to fighting in Ukraine when it suits him.”

Saturday marks two years since the Kremlin launched its attack on Ukraine, starting the biggest incursion in a European country since the Second World War.

Kyiv has kept up strikes against Moscow in recent weeks but moved to a defensive posture amid critical shortages on the battlefield.

Lord Cameron, who was UK prime minister during the annexation of Crimea in 2014, started his speech by saying “the lesson of this history is clear: if we do not stand up to Putin, he will be back for more.”

“Putin tries to claim that Russia is fighting not against Ukraine, but against the whole of the west,” he told the assembly.

“He claims we are somehow out to dismember Russia. That is the central lie of this war.

“The truth is that we, myself included, spent years trying to build a new relationship with Moscow after the Cold War.

“We did that because we profoundly believe that a secure, stable Russia at peace with its neighbours is in our interests and the world’s.

“It is a tragedy that Putin prefers to hark back to the ninth century to justify aggression rather than taking up this offer of a different path.”