What the papers say – February 13

Labour cutting ties with its Rochdale by-election candidate makes the front pages of several of Tuesday’s newspaper front pages.

The i, Daily Mail and The Guardian lead with the action against Azhar Ali, who was caught on tape stating that Israel may have stoked conflict with Hamas rebels intentionally.

The Times front page also features the story, but leads on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledging to “build more homes in the right places”.

The Financial Times features an image of rescuers pulling children from the rubble in Rafah as it leads on a surge in assets for private equity bosses.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on former home secretary Suella Braverman, as she hits back at claims rural Britain is “racist”.

The Daily Mirror splashes with a story on the stabbing of convicted paedophile Roy Whiting while in jail.

The Daily Express opted for a lead on a breakthrough in dementia research, with tests able to detect the degenerative illness more than a decade earlier than its pharmaceutical peers.

The Metro splashes with the private contracting crisis in the education sector as schools face escalating fees for maintenance contractors on playing fields.

The Sun leads with the financial woes of Coronation Street star Bill Roache.

And the Daily Star reveals a potential tea shortage with supply routes severely impacted by conflict in the Middle East.