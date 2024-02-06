Man charged after Tory MP reported ‘abusive and threatening’ phone call

A 46-year-old man has been charged after MP Mike Freer reported receiving a threatening phone call last week.

James Phillips, of Brampton Road, N22, will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with malicious communications and assaulting a police officer.

The Metropolitan Police said it was contacted by Mr Freer’s office on February 1 to say he had received “an abusive and threatening phone call” the previous day.

Phillips was arrested on Tuesday and taken to a north London police station for questioning before being charged on Tuesday evening.

The Conservative MP for London’s Finchley and Golders Green seat announced at the start of this month that he will stand down at the next general election.

A separate investigation into an arson attack at the MP’s office on Christmas Eve is ongoing, with a man and a woman charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

The two incidents are not being linked, police said.