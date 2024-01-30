‘World first’ fertility data dashboard launched by regulator

IVF patients will be able to get unprecedented levels of information about care in the UK after the fertility regulator launched a world-first data dashboard.

The Human Fertility and Embryology Authority (HFEA) said the dashboard holds data from 1991 onwards.

People can use the tool to look at IVF success rates based on age, compare NHS funding in different regions, and examine data on egg freezing and thawing.

Patients can also see the growing number of patients who received care over the years.

Since 1991 some 665,690 patients have received fertility treatment in UK clinics, the tables show.

These patients have had 1.8 million rounds of treatment.

The HFEA said that visitors to the dashboard are able to break down data on fertility treatments and birth rates by type of treatment, age and location.

“The HFEA has collected data on all IVF and donor insemination treatments performed in the UK since 1 August 1991,” said Peter Thompson, chief executive of the HFEA.

“In recent years, there are more than 70,000 fertility treatments a year.

“As the fertility sector has progressed over the past 30 years, so too has the opportunity to improve how we present and share data.

“Our new data dashboards mark the next step in even greater information transparency.

“For researchers, finding out vital data about fertility treatment in the UK previously meant submitting enquiries one by one. The launch of the dashboard will ensure our wealth of data can be used to gain further insight which could, in turn, improve outcomes for all.”