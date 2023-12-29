Rugby legend Rob Wainwright honoured for Doddie Weir charity fundraising

Former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright has said it is a “tremendous honour” to be recognised for his work raising money for research into motor neurone disease.

He has been made an OBE in the New Year Honours list for voluntary and charitable services to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which was founded in 2017 by his friend Doddie Weir.

Scotland rugby legend Weir died in November 2022 aged 52 after a six-year battle with MND.

Wainwright is the founder of Doddie Aid, a mass-participation exercise event which raises money for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Doddie Aid has raised more than £4 million since its inception in 2020.

Commenting his royal recognition, Wainwright said: “This is a tremendous honour, and it’s one I accept on behalf of the whole Doddie Aid community.

Doddie Weir, right, with Rob Wainwright in 2018 (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Doddie was a force of nature, and I was very proud to call him a friend. Like everyone who he knew, who he inspired, I have been galvanised to do whatever I can to end MND.

“Since Ian Fraser and I came up with the idea of Doddie Aid in 2020, almost 80,000 people have helped raise more than £4 million – money that primarily goes into research projects working to solve MND.

“I am proud of everything we’ve achieved, but we won’t stop till we complete Doddie’s mission. And the ‘we’ I refer to is a huge one. It’s everyone at the foundation, the amazing team of volunteers who make Doddie Aid happen, the random selection of rugby greats, Jedi, Spartan and more who help us promote it, and above all the thousands of kind folk who support and participate in the event and share Doddie’s dream of a world free of MND.

“As luck would have it, this announcement comes at the beginning of Doddie Aid 2024, affording me the platform to call out to everyone: please sign up, download the Doddie Aid app, get active through January, and help us fund more crucial research.“

Wainwright, who lives on the Isle of Coll, was Weir’s Scotland and British and Irish Lions teammate and is a former British Army doctor.

He has organised four major cycle rides in aid of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation which have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds.

These have centred on a team of riders cycling about 500 miles in 48 hours with the match ball for a Six Nations rugby fixture attached to a bike – racing to deliver the ball in time for kick-off.

Rob Wainwright has led several fundraising cycle rides in aid of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jill Douglas, chief executive of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, described Wainwright as a “true friend to the foundation”.

She said: “Rob Wainwright is a remarkable individual. His energy, loyalty, commitment, and dedication to My Name’5 Doddie Foundation is outstanding and mirrors the passion he displayed as a rugby player and Scotland captain.

“When his former teammate Doddie Weir shared his motor neurone disease diagnosis in 2017, Rob immediately looked to see how he could help his friend and also support the charity established in the November of that year.

“Rob was a constant, loyal and great friend to Doddie until he sadly died in November 2022.

“He remains a great friend to the Weir family and has been a personal support to me over the last few years.

“His imagination and endless enthusiasm led to the creation of Doddie Aid, a hugely successful fundraising initiative which has also served to raise the profile of motor neurone disease

“I can think of no-one better deserving of an honour than Rob – apart from perhaps his ever-patient wife Romayne.”

Anyone wishing to find out more about Doddie Aid can do so at https://doddieaid.com/