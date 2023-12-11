Stage and screen star Shirley Anne Field dies aged 87

Actress Shirley Anne Field has died aged 87, her family has announced.

The stage and screen star was brought to prominence in the 1960s following her role in The Entertainer opposite the late Laurence Olivier.

She went on to feature in films including Alfie and Saturday Night And Sunday Morning.

A statement shared by her representative from her family said: “It is with great sadness that we are sharing the news that Shirley Anne Field passed away peacefully on Sunday 10 December 2023, surrounded by her family and friends.

“Shirley Anne will be greatly missed and remembered for her unbreakable spirit and her amazing legacy spanning more than five decades on stage and screen.”