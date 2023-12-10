What the papers say – December 10

Domestic reaction to the ongoing conflict in Gaza is among the stories leading Sunday’s papers.

The Observer reports Labour has delivered its strongest criticism yet of Israel’s attacks on Palestinian civilians.

The Sunday Times leads with a new study finding the Covid pandemic exacerbated the social divide in the UK.

Conservative lawyers have found the Prime Minister’s Rwanda legislation is not fit for purpose, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The Independent says millions of young children are being exposed to potentially deadly mould.

Elsewhere, The Sun on Sunday reports I’m A Celebrity’s Danielle Harold received treatment from a doctor while battling an infection in the jungle.

Staying with celebrity news, the Sunday Mirror says TV star Helen Flanagan has been on a series of dates with former boxer David Haye.

Sunday People leads with England football fans facing an alcohol ban for the Euros in Germany.

And the Daily Star Sunday says artificial intelligence chatbots “are useless at thinking up witty one-liners”.