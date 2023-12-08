Paper Moon and Love Story star Ryan O’Neal dies aged 82

Hollywood star Ryan O’Neal has died “peacefully” at the age of 82, his son Patrick O’Neal announced.

The US actor starred in drama Peyton Place before rising to international stardom after his Oscar-nominated turn as Oliver in the romantic 1971 film Love Story, opposite Ali MacGraw.

He later starred in What’s Up, Doc? with Barbra Streisand, and Paper Moon, opposite his daughter Tatum, who won an Academy Award at the age of 10 for her performance.

“My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us,” Patrick announced on Instagram.

“My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life. When I was born in 1967 my dad was already a TV star on Peyton Place.

“That’s where he met my mum Leigh Taylor-Young, and about nine months later (give or take a date night or two) I was born.

“My dad became an international movie star with Love Story at the beginning of the 1970s, a decade he absolutely crushed by starring in movies like What’s Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, Barry Lyndon, A Bridge Too Far, The Main Event, and The Driver.

“He is a Hollywood legend. Full stop.”

Patrick said the “growth spurt” of the name Ryan can be traced back to his father.