Man, 84, dies and two taken to hospital after house explosion in Edinburgh

An 84-year-old man has died after an explosion at a house in Edinburgh, Police Scotland said.

Officers were called to the Baberton area of the city at 10.25pm on Friday after “multiple reports” about the blast.

A 43-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were taken to hospital but their condition is unknown.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances.

A number of homes were evacuated as a precaution and the road, Baberton Mains Avenue, remained closed on Saturday morning.

Pictures from the scene on Saturday morning show a home completely destroyed, with bricks strewn across the road.

Police officers remain at the scene.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said five appliances had attended and two people had been rescued from the ruins of the home before their arrival.

The service left the scene at 6.39am on Saturday after handing control to Police Scotland.

Police at the scene in Edinburgh (Lesley Martin/PA)

A spokeswoman for gas distributor SGN said the body was brought in to assist emergency services and “ensure the immediate vicinity” was “made safe”, adding it was “too early to speculate” on the cause of the explosion.

“At around 10.45pm last night, we received a request to assist the emergency services following reports of a serious explosion in Baberton, Edinburgh,” the spokeswoman said.

“Our engineers worked with the emergency services to ensure the immediate vicinity in Baberton Mains Avenue was made safe in our role as the gas emergency service.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the man who has tragically died as well as those who have been injured.

“While it is too early to speculate as to what has happened, we are working closely with the authorities to help discover the cause.”

Some locals reported hearing the explosion as far away as Gilmerton, a suburb miles from the blast site.

The scene on Baberton Mains Avenue (Lesley Martin/PA)

Neighbours said they felt their homes shaking, while another person posted that they had heard the blast from inside a cinema in nearby Wester Hailes.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.26pm on Friday 1 December to reports of a gas explosion affecting residential properties on Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilised five fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters worked to make the area safe.

“Two casualties were rescued prior to our arrival, and the crews remain on scene.”

Sue Webber, a Scottish Tory MSP for the Lothian region, wrote on social media: “Such tragic news, in such a close community.

“Thank you to all the emergency services that attended. My thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this incident.”