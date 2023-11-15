UK must ‘double down’ on climate leadership at Cop28, MPs say

A cross-party group of MPs has called on the Government to “double down” on Britain’s climate leadership ahead of the Cop28 summit at the end of the month.

Members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Environment issued a list of nine priorities on Wednesday, two weeks before the annual climate summit is due to begin in Dubai.

The group, led by Tory environmentalist Chris Skidmore, said it was especially important that the UK plays a leading role at Cop28 after Rishi Sunak rowed back on several environmental commitments earlier this year.

Mr Skidmore said: “The UK must double down on its climate leadership, to be both ambitious and tenacious in our journey towards net zero. This means taking action both domestically and on the world stage, ensuring we have the same enthusiasm for achieving our existing climate goals as our ambition for setting new targets.”

The group’s priorities for the summit include establishing a fund for “loss and damage” as soon as possible, providing money for countries already affected by extreme weather events due to climate change.

Labour MP Afzal Khan said: “A serious commitment to climate finance for loss and damage at this year’s Cop28 conference is absolutely to support individuals who are made refugees in their own country as a result of extreme weather events.

“It is thought there will be 1.2 billion climate refugees in the next 25 years. With the impacts of climate change worsening, acting now is the only viable option.”

The group is also calling for a consensus on phasing out fossil fuels, a tripling of renewable energy by 2030, and a transformation of land use to “end deforestation and boost food security”.

Caroline Lucas, the Green Party MP and vice-chairwoman of the group, said: “The importance of securing a rapid, fair and global phase-out of fossil fuels at Cop28 cannot be overstated.

“I’m urging the Prime Minister to seize this opportunity to show strong climate leadership on the world stage, and work with international allies to secure this agreement, otherwise our chance to keep global heating below 1.5C will be in serious jeopardy.”

Scientists believe that a permanent increase in average temperatures by 1.5C compared to pre-industrial levels would bring very serious changes in the climate that could be “calamitous” for the world.

The latest round of climate negotiations will begin in Dubai on November 30, with Mr Sunak expected to attend on behalf of the UK.

A Government spokesperson said: “Tackling emissions is a global challenge, and no major economy has gone faster than the UK.

“We were the first country to legislate for net zero and we have cut emissions faster than any other G7 nation.

“We look forward to representing these world-leading achievements at Cop28 and will be working to make progress on green finance, clean energy and helping the world’s most vulnerable build resilience to climate impacts.”