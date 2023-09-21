Notification Settings

Police marksman charged with murder of Chris Kaba appears in court

UK NewsPublished:

Mr Kaba’s parents and other relatives were in the public gallery of the court for the hearing.

Chris Kaba death

An armed police officer who shot dead Chris Kaba has appeared in court charged with murder.

The Metropolitan Police marksman, named only as NX121, was at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

His barrister, Patrick Hill, was asked to confirm the defendant’s identity in court and the officer did not speak.

The 24-year-old died when he was shot through the windscreen of a car in Streatham Hill, south-east London, on September 6 last year.

Mr Kaba’s parents and other relatives were in the public gallery of the court for the hearing.

In the moments before the shooting, Mr Kaba had turned into Kirkstall Gardens and collided with a marked police car.

The officer fired one shot that passed through the windscreen of the Audi that Mr Kaba was driving and hit him in the head.

They have not been named publicly after an application for anonymity was granted at the court.

NX121 was remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey this afternoon.

