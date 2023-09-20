What the papers say – September 20

British newspapers

Reports that the Prime Minister is set to water down some of the Government’s net zero pledges lead the nation’s papers on Wednesday.

The story is carried by The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Express, with the PM expected to announce this week the pulling back on some of the Government’s green targets to make sure they are “proportionate”. The shifting targets could include delaying the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak set to push back petrol car ban'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/t5TGtOgnLC — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 19, 2023

Wednesday's TIMES: Sunak set for retreat on climate promises#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ydMQ3jDW3j — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) September 19, 2023

Wednesday's front page: Rishi hits the brakes on petrol car banhttps://t.co/8Qib8o9KAo#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nsS41jp3j4 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 19, 2023

Senior Tories have said any watering down of the net zero pledges would be the “greatest mistake” of Mr Sunak’s premiership, according to The Guardian.

Wednesday's GUARDIAN: Tory dismay as PM seeks to soften net zero pledges#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yCCf7JkQjX — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) September 19, 2023

Metro continues to cover the fallout from the allegations against Russell Brand, with the paper reporting a host of broadcasters and streaming sites have taken steps to distance themselves from the comedian.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? TV COMIC 'SEX ASSAULT' CLAIMS TOXIC BRAND ? YouTube blocks his videos from making any money? BBC joins C4 in removing him from streaming sites? Star quits businesses and closes pub as crisis grows#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nsDHnFXO1L — Metro (@MetroUK) September 19, 2023

Elsewhere, The Independent says France and Germany are pushing for the UK to re-join the EU under an “associate membership”, with the i reporting Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has already ruled out taking up the offer if he wins the election.

Wednesday's front page: Starmer set to reject EU's new masterplan #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Dt51Yhk55h — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 19, 2023

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star both lead with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan claiming children prefer being taught in temporary buildings rather than classrooms.

Wednesday's DAILY MIRROR: 'Tory: Kids are happier in portacabin classrooms'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fmbqDwVCYf — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) September 19, 2023

And The Sun dedicates its front page to coverage of the publication’s Who Cares Wins awards.