Updated list of schools in England with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete

A taped-off section inside Parks Primary School in Leicester, which has been affected with sub-standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac)

Here is the latest list of schools in England with confirmed Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) as of September 14, according to the Department for Education.

The list covers state-funded schools, maintained nursery schools and further education colleges.

It is divided into four sections, according to the action currently being taken to deal with the concrete.

Each section is arranged alphabetically and reads, from left to right: name of school; whether the school has been newly identified with Raac or previously identified with Raac; primary or secondary school.

1) Schools where remote learning is taking place while arrangements are finalised:

– Stepney All Saints Church of England Secondary School; Newly identified; Secondary

2) Schools where some remote learning is being offered on some days as not all students can currently receive face-to-face education:

– Aston Manor Academy; Previously identified; Secondary

– Baskerville School; Newly identified; Not applicable

– Clacton County High School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Claydon High School; Previously identified; Secondary

– East Bergholt High School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Ferryhill School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Hadleigh High School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Myton School; Newly identified; Secondary

– Roding Valley High School; Previously identified; Secondary

– St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College; Previously identified; Secondary

– St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, Ouston; Previously identified; Primary

– St Clere’s School; Previously identified; Secondary

– St Leonard’s Catholic School, Durham; Previously identified; Secondary

– The Appleton School; Previously identified; Secondary

– The Billericay School; Previously identified; Secondary

– The Bromfords School; Previously identified; Secondary

– The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School; Previously identified; Secondary

– The Gilberd School; Previously identified; Secondary

– The Honywood Community Science School; Previously identified; Secondary

– The London Oratory School; Previously identified; Secondary

– The Thomas Lord Audley School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre; Previously identified; Secondary

– Wyburns Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

3) Schools where Raac was confirmed very recently and action is still under discussion:

– The Macclesfield Academy; Newly identified; Secondary

4) Schools where all pupils are receiving face-to-face learning, either on site or nearby:

– Abbey Lane Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– All Saints C of E Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Altrincham College; Previously identified; Secondary

– Anglo European School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Ark Boulton Academy; Previously identified; Secondary

– Ark John Keats Academy; Newly identified; All-through

– Arthur Bugler Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Avenue Centre for Education; Newly identified; Not applicable

– Baildon Church of England Primary School; Newly identified; Primary

– Barnes Farm Junior School; Previously identified; Primary

– Batley Girls High School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Baynards Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Beehive Lane Community Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Bentfield Primary School and Nursery; Previously identified; Primary

– Birchington Church of England Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Bishop Douglass School Finchley; Previously identified; Secondary

– Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Broomfield Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Buttsbury Junior School; Newly identified; Primary

– Canon Slade School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Carmel College; Previously identified; Secondary

– Cherry Tree Academy; Previously identified; Primary

– Chipping Ongar Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Cleeve Park School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Cockermouth School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Colyton Grammar School; Newly identified; Secondary

– Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Cranbourne; Previously identified; Secondary

– Danetree Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Denbigh School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre; Previously identified; Primary

– East Tilbury Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Eldwick Primary School; Newly identified; Primary

– Elmstead Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Eversley Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Farlingaye High School; Newly identified; Secondary

– Farnborough College of Technology; Newly identified; 16 plus

– Godinton Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Grantham College; Newly identified; 16 plus

– Great Leighs Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Harlowbury Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Harwich and Dovercourt High School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Hatfield Heath Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior School; Previously identified; Primary

– Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School; Previously identified; Primary

– Hillhouse CofE Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Hockley Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Holcombe Grammar School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy; Previously identified; Primary

– Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham; Previously identified; Primary

– Hornsey School for Girls; Previously identified; Secondary

– Hounsdown School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Jerounds Primary Academy; Previously identified; Primary

– Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport; Previously identified; Secondary

– Katherine Semar Infant School; Previously identified; Primary

– Katherine Semar Junior School; Previously identified; Primary

– Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery; Previously identified; Primary

– King Ethelbert School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Kingsbury High School; Newly identified; Secondary

– Kingsdown School; Previously identified; Not applicable

– Lambourne Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Langney Primary Academy; Previously identified; Primary

– Lubbins Park Primary Academy; Previously identified; Primary

– Markyate Village School and Nursery; Previously identified; Primary

– Marling School; Newly identified; Secondary

– Maryvale Catholic Primary School; Newly identified; Primary

– Mayflower Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Merrylands Primary School; Newly identified; Primary

– Mersea Island School; Previously identified; Primary

– Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Mulberry Stepney Green Mathematics and Computing College; Newly identified; Secondary

– Myatt Garden Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Northampton International Academy; Previously identified; All-through

– Ortu Corringham Primary School and Nursery; Newly identified; Primary

– Our Lady’s Catholic High School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Outwoods Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Palmarsh Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Park View School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Parks Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Petroc; Previously identified; 16 plus

– Pippins School; Previously identified; Primary

– Prince Albert Junior and Infant School; Previously identified; Primary

– Ravens Academy; Newly identified; Primary

– Redhill School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust); Previously identified; Not applicable

– Sale Grammar School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Sandbach School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Scalby School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Selworthy Special School; Newly identified; Not applicable

– Seven Mills Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Shawfield Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Sir Thomas Boughey Academy; Previously identified; Secondary

– Springfield Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over Hulton; Previously identified; Primary

– St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green; Previously identified; Primary

– St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, Swanley; Previously identified; Primary

– St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, Wallsend; Previously identified; Primary

– St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy; Previously identified; Primary

– St Francis’ Catholic Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot; Previously identified; Primary

– St Gregory’s Catholic Science College; Previously identified; Secondary

– St Helena School; Previously identified; Secondary

– St Ignatius College; Previously identified; Secondary

– St James’ Catholic Primary School, Hebburn; Previously identified; Primary

– St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland; Previously identified; Primary

– St John Catholic Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton; Previously identified; Primary

– St John Vianney RC Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy; Newly identified; Primary

– St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge; Previously identified; Primary

– St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School; Previously identified; Primary

– St Michael’s Catholic School; Previously identified; All-through

– St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton; Previously identified; Primary

– St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School; Previously identified; Secondary

– St Thomas More Catholic School, Blaydon; Previously identified; Secondary

– St William of York Catholic Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Stanway Fiveways Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Steeple Bumpstead Primary School; Newly identified; Primary

– Sunny Bank Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Surrey Street Primary School; Newly identified; Primary

– Tendring Technology College; Previously identified; Secondary

– The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls; Previously identified; Secondary

– The FitzWimarc School; Previously identified; Secondary

– The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary Academy; Previously identified; Secondary

– The Link School; Newly identified; Not applicable

– The Palmer Catholic Academy; Previously identified; Secondary

– The Ramsey Academy, Halstead; Previously identified; Secondary

– Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy; Previously identified; Primary

– Thurston Community College; Previously identified; Secondary

– Marple Sixth Form College (part of Trafford College Group); Newly identified; 16 plus

– Waddesdon Church of England School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Wallingford School; Previously identified; Secondary

– Water Lane Primary Academy; Previously identified; Primary

– Welbourne Primary School; Previously identified; Primary

– Wells Park School; Previously identified; Not applicable

– Westlands School; Newly identified; Secondary

– White Court School; Previously identified; Primary

– White Hall Academy and Nursery; Previously identified; Primary

– Widford School; Previously identified; Primary

– Winter Gardens Academy; Previously identified; Primary

– Wood Green Academy; Previously identified; Secondary

– Woodkirk Academy; Previously identified; Secondary

– Woodville Primary School; Previously identified; Primary