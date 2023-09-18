Extinction Rebellion pour fake oil over steps of Labour HQ

An Extinction Rebellion flag

Extinction Rebellion have poured a pool of fake oil over the steps of the Labour Party’s London headquarters and let off smoke grenades.

Two activists climbed on to the portico and set off the canisters, while another chained himself to a handrail, calling on Labour to cancel any oil licences granted by the Conservatives before the next election if the party comes to power.

Activists pour fake oil and scale Labour Party headquarters demanding future Labour Government takes urgent action to cancel new fossil fuel licenses, fund the transition to renewables and end Drax sponsorship. @XRebellionUK @UKLabour @DraxGroup pic.twitter.com/bktvsGAKF6 — XR South East UK (@XrSouthEastUK) September 18, 2023

Other supporters held up banners saying “Cut the ties to fossil fuels”.

Banners declaring "Labour: Cut The Ties to Fossil Fuels” are being held by activists who climbed onto the buildings canopy. Campaigners are demanding a manifesto commitment to make the transition to renewables an urgent priority of a Labour Government @XRebellionUK @KeirStarmerPM pic.twitter.com/teI1DbECp6 — XR South East UK (@XrSouthEastUK) September 18, 2023