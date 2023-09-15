Record-breaking 9kg onion displayed at Harrogate Flower Show

Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

A record-breaking giant onion weighing almost 9kg has been displayed at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.

The vegetable, owned by Gareth Griffin, weighs 8.97kg (19.775lb) and was displayed at the flower show at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon in North Yorkshire.

Gareth Griffin with his world record-breaking giant onion that weighs 8.97kg (19.775lb), following the giant vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show (Danny Lawson/PA)

Colossal cabbages, marrows and beetroots were among the vegetables judged during the National English Honor Society (NEHS) Giant Vegetable Competition at the flower show.

Paul Proud’s cabbage, parsnip, carrot, beetroot and cucumber emerged triumphant in their respective categories.

Paul Proud with his winning giant cabbage, parsnip, carrot, beetroot and cucumber following the giant vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon (Danny Lawson/PA)

Chris Parish took home a prize for his giant pumpkin, which weighed 102kg.

Chirs Parish with his winning 102kg giant pumpkin (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Harrogate Flower Show runs twice a year, in April and September.

This autumn’s flower show featured The Blooms Of Deception, a display of floral art inspired by Agatha Christie’s tales of intrigue and suspense, as the show fell on the British author’s birthday.

A marrow is moved as judging takes place during the giant vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show (Danny Lawson/PA)

The show takes place on September 15-17 and up to 30,000 visitors are expected to attend.

A judge inspects carrots during the giant vegetable competition (Danny Lawson/PA)