Jury out on Bentley driver accused of killing two young brothers on Birmingham New Road

Sanjay and Pawanveer Singh

A jury has retired to consider its verdicts on a Bentley driver accused of causing the deaths of two young brothers by allegedly racing with another motorist who crashed into the victims’ car.

Hamza Shahid denies taking part in a “catastrophic” race with an Audi A3 which crashed at traffic lights in Wolverhampton’s Birmingham New Road in March 2019, killing Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his 10-year-old brother Sanjay.

Prosecutors allege Shahid, of Newbridge Road, Birmingham, is guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury to the boy’s mother because he was racing with the Audi and “the race caused the deaths”.

In evidence during his trial, Shahid denied taking part in any “competitive driving” and said he was not responsible in any way for the crash.

The 36-year-old communication systems worker told the court he was doing 50mph when the Audi overtook him as he returned home from work.

The Crown allege the five-litre Bentley Continental was travelling at up to 72mph in a 40mph zone shortly before the Audi crashed into the BMW carrying the victims.

Jurors were told the Audi driver, 27-year-old Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, of Pershore Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, has admitted causing the deaths and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice after the crash.

The jury is also considering a charge of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice brought against three other defendants, who are alleged to have tried to cover up Khan’s involvement.

Mohammed Adil Khan, 35, of East Drive, Edgbaston, Mohammed Asim Khan, 34, of Shaftmoor Lane, Hall Green, Birmingham, and Rashane Henry, 32, of Fairway Green, Bilston, Wolverhampton, deny any wrongdoing.

A jury trying the case retired to consider its verdicts at Wolverhampton Crown Court at 2.28pm on Tuesday.