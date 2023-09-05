Police patrol get to grips with python after early-hours call-out

West Midlands Police officers rescuing the python

Police stepped in to detain a 12ft-long python after a member of the public reported the snake slithering along a street in West Bromwich in the early hours.

A picture released by West Midlands Police showed three officers getting to grips with the reptile after being called to Harwood Street at about 1.30am on Tuesday.

Our officers are not easily rattled when responding to unusual calls. Just after 1.30am this morning we received a call from the public that a 12 foot python was slithering on a street in #WestBromwich. Read more here: https://t.co/CVJyZEdf2s pic.twitter.com/heTkvZ91ew — Sandwell Police (@SandwellPolice) September 5, 2023

The force said in a statement posted on its website: “Our officers are not easily rattled when it comes to responding to unusual calls as we deal with a huge variety of incidents.

“While RSPCA colleagues would usually handle this situation they were not able to attend due to the time of the call so some of our brave response officers stepped in.