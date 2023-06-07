Third youth convicted of Zombie knife killing of boy in front of mother

Camron Smith

A third youth has been convicted of killing a boy who was stabbed with a Zombie knife in his own home in front of his horrified mother.

Camron Smith, 16, was unarmed and in his underwear when masked attackers stormed into his home armed with knives.

The 17-year-old boy, who was 15 at the time, had admitted being there but denied involvement in Camron’s killing.

After a trial at the Old Bailey, the youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and robbery by a majority of 10 to one.

Adjourning sentencing for reports, Judge Angela Rafferty told the teenager: “I’m going to sentence you on July 14 and you understand it is going to be a period of custody – and it’s going to be a substantial period of custody.”

In an earlier trial last year, Romain LaPierre, 20, of no fixed address, was found guilty of Camron’s murder and the robbery of a minicab, and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years.

Romain LaPierre (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Jordan Tcheuko, 19, from Wembley, was jailed for 15 years for manslaughter.

University student Sako Amoniba-Burnley, 21, from Norbury, was jailed for seven years for robbery and a further defendant, aged 17, was also convicted of robbery.

Camron’s stabbing came amid a crime wave on the streets of Croydon, south London, overnight on June 30 and July 1 2021.

The court heard he was targeted by the gang in retribution for an earlier stabbing.

The attackers had set out on a moped and a minicab they had hijacked. They entered two other addresses in rapid succession before storming into Camron’s home with knives, masks and gloves.

Camron was chased into a bedroom where he sustained eight stab wounds as his mother desperately tried to ward off the attack.

Jordan Tcheuko (Metropolitan Police/PA)

She told jurors she had begged the attackers to kill her and spare her son.

Ringleader LaPierre thrust a Zombie knife into Camron’s stomach.

His father later went to police after his son confessed to him.

The 17-year-old defendant in the second trial was tried separately due to barristers’ industrial action last year.