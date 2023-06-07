Notification Settings

Fire at a block of flats in south London

UK NewsPublished:

The London Fire Brigade received over 30 calls about the fire.

Firefighter stock
Firefighter stock

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a block of flats in south London.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid Whitehorse Road in Croydon where around 60 firefighters have been dealing with a blaze on the first, second, third and fourth floors of a five-storey block of flats on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade (LFB), who were alerted to the incident at 5.03pm, said: “The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

The LFB received over 30 calls about the fire.

Fire crews from Croydon, Woodside, Wallington and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.

