Fire at a block of flats in south London

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a block of flats in south London.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid Whitehorse Road in Croydon where around 60 firefighters have been dealing with a blaze on the first, second, third and fourth floors of a five-storey block of flats on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade (LFB), who were alerted to the incident at 5.03pm, said: “The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

The LFB received over 30 calls about the fire.