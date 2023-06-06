Notification Settings

Warehouse worker admits killing 21-year-old business student

UK News

Hina Bashir was found dead in undergrowth after she went missing in July last year.

Hina Bashir
A man has admitted killing a 21-year-old woman whose body was dumped inside a suitcase.

Business management student Hina Bashir was found dead in undergrowth after she went missing in July last year.

On Tuesday, warehouse worker Muhammad Arslan, 27, pleaded guilty to her manslaughter ahead of his Old Bailey trial.

The Pakistani national was assisted by an interpreter as he entered his guilty plea in front of jurors who had been sworn in to try his case.

Arslan, of Ilford, east London, had previously denied Ms Bashir’s murder and perverting the course of justice by concealing her body.

Prosecutor Gareth Patterson KC is expected to open the case against him later.

At the time of her death, Ms Bashir was studying at Coventry University’s London campus, having travelled to the UK from Pakistan.

The trial before Judge Richard Marks KC is expected to go on for two weeks.

