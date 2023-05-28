Notification Settings

‘Stunning’ balloon festival returns to Isle of Wight for second year

Published:

Verity McCormick, events manager, said: ‘This is the most spectacular event you will ever see on the Isle of Wight.’

Isle of Wight Balloon Festival
Isle of Wight Balloon Festival

Thousands of people have been enjoying the “stunning” annual Isle of Wight Balloon Festival.

A total of 25 balloons feature in the second annual event at Robin Hill Country Park, where about 4,000 people gather on each day of the bank holiday weekend.

Isle of Wight Balloon Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Isle of Wight Balloon Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Isle of Wight Balloon Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

During the evening, the balloons – which are tethered and launched when weather permits – are lit up for the night glow finale, which is choreographed to music and fireworks.

Events manager Verity McCormick said: “This is the most spectacular event you will ever see on the Isle of Wight.

Isle of Wight Balloon Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Isle of Wight Balloon Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Isle of Wight Balloon Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

“When you see the lights of night glow, the fireworks, the variety of balloons, it really is a sight to behold.

“It’s such a unique event, in such a unique setting, and produces possibly the most stunning visual imagery you can get.”

