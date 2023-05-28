Man in serious condition after violence during Celtic title celebrations

Celtic lift Premiership trophy

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after violence broke out as Celtic fans celebrated their team’s Scottish Premiership title triumph.

Police Scotland said three people were seriously assaulted, including the 31-year-old who was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city, during celebrations at Glasgow Cross on Saturday.

Police officers were also assaulted during the incident, though none were injured, 10 people were arrested and eight people were handed fixed-penalty fines.

Eighteen people sustained minor injuries.

We have issued a statement with regard to the gathering of Celtic supporters in Glasgow on Sat, 27 May:https://t.co/wsjew0sLV6 pic.twitter.com/xvQ6Gg5OAp — Police Scotland Greater Glasgow (@PSOSGreaterGlas) May 28, 2023

Thousands of fans gathered in the area on Saturday evening after the side lifted the trophy, and rubbish including plastic bags, bottles and cans were left strewn throughout the city centre.

The Parkhead side beat Aberdeen 5-0 on Saturday afternoon – though their status as champions had been secured before the 12.30pm kick-off.

Superintendent Gerry Corrigan, of Police Scotland’s greater Glasgow division, said: “There was an unacceptable level of anti-social behaviour and incidents of disorder.

“Three people were seriously assaulted in three separate incidents during the event. A 31-year-old man remains in a serious condition within Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after being attacked.

It came after Celtic fans inside Parkhead watched their side lift the league title trophy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Two other men, aged 19 and 33, were treated at hospital after being assaulted and have since been discharged.

“There were 10 arrests for a number of other offences including assault, acts of public disorder and police assault following the event. No police officers were injured.

“A further eight people were issued with fixed-penalty notices.

“Eighteen people sustained minor injuries mainly due to intoxication.”