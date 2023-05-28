Notification Settings

Girl, five, dies in Pembrokeshire house fire

UK NewsPublished:

Alysia Salisbury was described as ‘a beautiful daughter and sister’.

Fire service uniforms

A five-year-old girl has died after a house fire in Pembrokeshire.

Alysia Salisbury was described as “a beautiful daughter and sister” in a tribute from her family released through Dyfed Powys Police.

The force said it attended a property in the Pontyglasier area, near Crymych, just before 10pm on Saturday, but despite the efforts of the emergency services Alysia died at the scene.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance also attended, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Llyr Williams said: “Our thoughts are with the family and the local community at this tragic time.

“HM Coroner has been informed and officers will now work with colleagues from the fire service to establish the cause of the fire. The family request privacy at this difficult time.”

Fire crews from Crymych, Cardigan, Newcastle Emlyn, Whitland and Fishguard attended the scene, with specialist kit including a turntable ladder from Haverfordwest and a water bowser from Milford Haven, along with the Urban Search and Rescue Team.

A police drone was also used.

Alysia’s family are now being supported by specialist officers.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

