What the papers say – May 27

Many of Saturday’s front pages focus on Phillip Schofield resigning from ITV after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Star have the TV personality admitting he lied about the affair.

Foreign teachers are being offered £10,000 to work in the UK, The Times says.

Foreign teachers are being offered £10,000 to work in the UK, The Times says.

Chaos caused by British Airways’ system failures leads the Daily Express.

The Telegraph reports that the outgoing RAF head has said Russia will remain a threat to the UK if they lose the war in Ukraine.

The Telegraph reports that the outgoing RAF head has said Russia will remain a threat to the UK if they lose the war in Ukraine.

The Daily Mail says an investigation into the equalities watchdog was suspended over fears of a witch hunt.

FT Weekend reports the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is backing more interest rate rises.

FT Weekend reports the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is backing more interest rate rises.

The UK is set for a recession before the next election, according to The Guardian.

The UK is set for a recession before the next election, according to The Guardian.

And the former Chancellor George Osborne has been summoned to the Covid inquiry over NHS cuts, i Weekend reports.