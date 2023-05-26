Yousaf: UK Government-ordered ban on glass in deposit return would be ‘outrage’

Humza Yousaf

It would be a “democratic outrage” if the UK Government rules glass must be excluded from Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS), the First Minister has said.

Speculation is mounting that UK ministers will only allow the environmental initiative to proceed north of the border if glass bottles are removed from its remit.

That is despite Holyrood passing regulations which mean glass bottles, as well as plastic bottles and drinks cans, are included in deposit return.

Humza Yousaf told STV: “If press reports are true and they are going to unilaterally demand that glass is removed from the scheme, even though the Scottish Parliament passed regulations to include glass in the scheme, then to me that is a democratic outrage.”

Reports suggest the UK Government may require glass to be removed from Scotland’s deposit return scheme if it is to go ahead (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Lorna Slater, the Green minister responsible for introducing DRS in Scotland, declared such a move would “ride roughshod over the devolution settlement”, while environmental campaigners insisted the removal of glass would amount to “sabotage” by the UK Government.

Mr Yousaf said the UK Government had briefed the media on its plans “as opposed to writing to the Scottish Government”, insisting this is a “further demonstration of the contempt they hold devolution in”, and part of a “systematic pattern of behaviour from the UK Government to do what they can to undermine devolution”.

His comments came as ministers in London are considering if the Scottish DRS can be exempted from the UK Internal Market Act – legislation brought in after Brexit to ensure smooth trade between the four nations of the UK.

Scotland is due to implement DRS in March next year, ahead of the rest of the UK the following year, and the scheme has been seen by some as a possible barrier to trade.

Lorna Slater accused the UK Government of having an ‘utter disregard for devolution’ (Steve Welsh/PA)

Glass bottles are not included in DRS schemes planned in England and Northern Ireland.

Noting that ministers at Holyrood have not yet been informed of any decision, Ms Slater accused the Tory UK Government of “treating the Scottish Parliament with contempt”.

She added: “An 11th hour decision from the UK Government to unilaterally remove glass from Scotland’s deposit return scheme… would ride roughshod over the devolution settlement, undermine our efforts to protect our environment and reduce climate emissions.”

Ms Slater said the Scottish Government can “see no justification” for such a move, saying it would “undermine” UK climate targets.

All but six of the 51 deposit return schemes operating elsewhere in the world include glass, the Scottish Government said – adding that forcing Scotland to remove it from its scheme would mean recycling rates for glass bottles remain at an “unacceptable” 63%.

Ms Slater added: “If this decision turns out as reported, many of these bottles would unnecessarily end up as broken glass on our streets, our parks and our beaches.”

Including glass bottles in Scotland's #DepositReturnScheme will allow Scotland to recycle 504 million glass bottles every year. APRS and@KeepBritainTidyhighlight the importance of including glass, unlike the current plans for the English system.https://t.co/79CUWqHEj5 — APRS (@APRScotland) May 18, 2023

She said the Scottish Government remains “committed to the delivery of a successful deposit return scheme” – but stressed it will “need to fully consider the implications for the successful delivery of the scheme”.

She vowed to give an update to MSPs as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Association for the Protection of Rural Scotland, which has led the campaign to introduce DRS, said removing glass from it would be a “Westminster attempt to put a spanner in the works” of the initiative.

Director Kat Jones said such a move “should send a chill down the spine of anyone hoping for environmental progress through devolution”.

She added: “Removing glass from the Scottish system would leave a costly and dangerous burden on councils, climate and our countryside.

“We remain confident that the Scottish Government can make this work, given the importance of what remains.