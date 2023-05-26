What the papers say – May 26

British newspapers

The Immigration debate was the focus for the majority of Britain’s newspapers on Friday.

The Guardian revealed Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s plan to deport 3,000 asylum seekers a month.

Guardian front page, Thursday 25 May 2023: Clamour for PM to scrap Johnson’s honours list pic.twitter.com/k2o2wiiWOZ — The Guardian (@guardian) May 24, 2023

The Mirror says ministers have been accused of losing control on immigration after figures hit a record high last year.

Daily Mirror: Immigration Chaos – No control, no compassion #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/be75VDueOg — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) May 25, 2023

The Daily Express delivers a message from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who declared migration in the UK must drop.

The Metro relays Home Office minister Robert Jenrick’s message to universities who are in the “migration business”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? UNIS TOLD: GET OUT OF MIGRATION BUSINESS ? Minister's warning as visas for foreign students' families double#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/L46uyzprht — Metro (@MetroUK) May 25, 2023

The i says UK’s population is set to overtake France for the first time on record.

The Daily Telegraph says mortgage rates will rise after bond markets were “thrown into chaos” on Thursday.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Mortgage rates shoot up amid bond chaos#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/tDOXga3uSv — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 25, 2023

The Times reports on a boost to medical research with a bonus offered to GPs if patients participate in clinical trials.

The Times: Man held after hatchback crashes into gates of Downing Street #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MDB3HXpOmI — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) May 25, 2023

The Daily Mail asks “will anyone stop” environmental protestors after demonstrations at the Chelsea Flower Show and the King’s Sandringham estate.

The Financial Times says ministers are looking to reform to the fund that protects cavers in company pension plans.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 26 May https://t.co/gSB7Z02ui6 pic.twitter.com/IANiOsTawo — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 25, 2023