Review into civil unrest in Leicester

An independent review of the violence which broke out in Leicester last year has been commissioned by Michael Gove.

In September 2022, tensions between the British Pakistani Muslim and Indian Hindu communities spilled over into widespread violence and vandalism.

The Secretary of State for communities announced on Friday that a review would establish the causes of the unrest.

A panel of experts, led by Lord Ian Austin, will provide recommendations to improve relations between the Muslim and Hindu communities.

Mr Gove said: “Leicester has a proud history of community cohesion, which makes last year’s disorder all the more shocking and upsetting.

“This review will build a thorough understanding of the specific events that took place and what can be learned from them.

“I have spoken to both the Home Secretary and the Mayor of Leicester to underline the importance of protecting all parts of the community in Leicester and we will not tolerate attempts to foster division or violence among people or between religious groups.”

Leicester City Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said he welcomed the decision, adding: “I would want Leicester and other cities to be able to learn from its findings and to understand what needs to be done to ensure that our community cohesion is never again threatened in this way.”

Lord Austin said: “Acceptance of each other’s background and beliefs is at the heart of our national identity.

“Cities such as Leicester have proud histories of tolerance and diversity.