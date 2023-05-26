Phillip Schofield admits relationship with ‘younger male colleague’ at ITV

Phillip Schofield stepping down from This Morning

Phillip Schofield has resigned from ITV after admitting he lied about a relationship he had with “a younger male colleague” at This Morning.

The veteran TV presenter, 61, said that the affair began while he was still with his wife Stephanie, adding he was “very, very sorry” for having been unfaithful to her.

It comes after he announced he was stepping down from presenting the ITV talk show with “immediate effect” over last weekend, while it was announced his co-presenter Holly Willoughby will remain on the show, but is taking early half-term holiday leave.

Schofield, who also co-hosted Dancing On Ice with Willoughby, said he would also step down from presenting the British Soap Awards, his last public commitment.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In a statement released through the Daily Mail, the presenter apologised for lying about the relationship.

“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them (the Daily Mail), and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning,” he said.

“I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.”

He added that “contrary to speculation” the relationship was “not illegal”.

He said: “Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship.

“That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

The presenter added: “I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public, and most importantly of all to my family.

“I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

In a further statement, he also announced that he had agreed to end his relationship with his talent agency, YMU.

“It is with the most profound regret that after 35 years of being faultlessly managed by YMU I have agreed to step down from their representation with immediate effect,” he said.

The revelations come after Schofield faced months of controversy including reports of a rift with his long-time co-host Willoughby, his brother’s sex abuse trial and a furore over his visit to the late Queen’s lying-in-state.

Schofield married Stephanie in 1993 and after he came out in February 2020, in an emotional on-air chat with Willoughby, his wife told The Sun she supported his “brave step” and “always will” love him.