Campaigners welcome new Government plans on ‘free access to cash’

UK NewsPublished:

The changes were introduced in amendments put forward by ministers late on Thursday to the Financial Services and Markets Bill.

Plastic banknote

Campaigners have welcomed a u-turn from the Government, after it moved to back calls to empower regulators to ensure free access to cash.

Amendments to the Financial Services and Markets Bill, published late on Thursday night, would give the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) new powers to ensure the public have free access to cash.

Concerns about access to cash had been raised by opposition parties as the Bill made its way through the Commons.

The closure of local bank branches and a decline in free-to-use ATMs have seen campaigners call on ministers to take action.

The amendments empower the FCA to ensure reasonable provision of free cash access services, covering both deposits and withdrawals.

Which? has been among those campaigning on the issue and it welcomed the move by the Government.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Whether it’s to buy everyday essentials or to keep track of spending during the cost-of-living crisis, cash is hugely important for millions of consumers.

“With bank branches and ATMs continuing to close at rapid rates, those who are not yet ready or able to make the switch to digital payments can’t be left behind.

“Which? has campaigned tirelessly to ensure that new laws protect free access to cash and we are delighted that the Government agrees that people should not have to pay fees just to access their own money.”

The Treasury has been contacted for comment.

