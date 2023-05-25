Notification Settings

Boy, 15, charged with terrorism offences

UK NewsPublished:

The teenager, from Buckinghamshire, was charged with possession of an explosive substance and inviting support for a proscribed far-right group.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with possession of an explosive substance and inviting support for a proscribed far-right group.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is from Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire.

He was arrested in December 2022 by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East and Thames Valley Police.

The boy was charged with two terrorism offences, possession of an explosive substance, and inviting support for a proscribed organisation.

Police said the group’s ideology is linked to the extreme right-wing.

The teenager will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 26.

