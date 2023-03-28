Notification Settings

Starmer’s move to block Corbyn from running to be Labour MP approved

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The former leader may now run as an independent.

Jeremy Corbyn and Sir Keir Starmer
Jeremy Corbyn and Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer’s move to block Jeremy Corbyn from running to be a Labour MP at the next election has been backed by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

A Labour spokesman said the leader’s motion passed by 22 votes to 12 on Tuesday afternoon, meaning it is now down to Mr Corbyn to decide whether to run as an independent candidate.

Mr Corbyn, the veteran left-winger who has represented Islington North since 1983, had criticised the move as “undermining the party’s internal democracy” before its approval.

The motion says he “will not be endorsed by the NEC as a candidate on behalf of the Labour Party at the next general election”.

Mr Corbyn running as an independent in the north London constituency where he retains significant support could cause a distracting challenge for Sir Keir at the next election.

