Government should invest in maritime tech, cleaner fuels and workforce – MPs

Brittany Ferries’ Salamanca ferry

The UK’s maritime sector needs better treatment of workers and investment in new technology and cleaner fuels to compete internationally, MPs said.

A “major commercial opportunity” in the development of smart shipping and autonomous vessels exists for the UK, according to a report by the Transport Select Committee (TSC).

It urged the Department for Transport (DfT) to publish the outcome of a consultation on regulating innovative technology so “momentum” is not lost.

There is a need for “great clarity” about how the Government’s vision for the UK to be a world leader in zero emission shipping will be achieved, the committee found.

This includes a “defined plan for decarbonising the maritime sector with clear, measurable targets for both home and abroad”, it stated.

The maritime industry “needs certainty” about the fuels and vessel types that will be supported as part of efforts to reach net zero for carbon emissions.

The report warned that the Government’s response to P&O Ferries decision to sack nearly 800 seafarers without notice in March last year will “not be sufficient to ensure proper treatment” of workers still employed in the role.

Measures announced by the DfT included plans to enforce minimum pay requirements.

The TSC called for the promised welfare charter to be introduced “as soon as possible” and to be made mandatory.

This must include “concrete action to hold employers to high standards and support better mental health”, the committee said.

Iain Stewart, who chairs the TSC, said: “There is an array of things Government should do to support the sector and help it achieve its ambitions to decarbonise and remain a positive force on the world stage and for the UK economy.

“The sector will need sustained support to overcome the challenge of radically cutting carbon emissions.

“Many will be supportive of the Government’s plans to enforce the UK minimum wage equivalent for seafarers who frequently work here, albeit on ships registered abroad, but this will not be sufficient to ensure proper treatment of seafarers.

“We urge the Government to bring forward its promised welfare charter as soon as possible and make it mandatory for UK operators.

“And while enforcing fairer wages should help repair the sector’s reputation after the shocking practices seen by P&O Ferries, we heard a lot needs to be done to raise the sector’s profile as a career option among young people, women and those from diverse backgrounds.”

A DfT spokesperson said: “We are pleased the Transport Select Committee recognises the maritime sector’s significant contribution to the UK and the work that has gone into developing the strategy.