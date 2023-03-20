Avanti West Coast handed contract extension

An Avanti West Coast train

Train operator Avanti West Coast has been handed a short-term contract extension by the Department for Transport, the FirstGroup-owned company said.

The operator has struggled with reliability and punctuality during parts of the past year.

Its contract was due to expire at the end of March but has been extended until October 15.

FirstGroup chief executive Graham Sutherland said: “We are working closely with Government and our partners across the industry to deliver a successful railway for our customers and communities.

“Performance at Avanti is steadily improving and, since the introduction of the new timetable in mid-December, the number of services has increased by more than 40% compared to last summer, with more seats and better frequencies.