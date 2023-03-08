SNP MP accuses PM of taking inspiration from ‘Nigel Farage or Enoch Powell’

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn

The SNP Westminster leader accused Rishi Sunak of taking inspiration from “Nigel Farage or Enoch Powell” after arguing his immigration policies are “a complete and utter disgrace”.

Stephen Flynn used his weekly grilling at Prime Minister’s Questions to criticise the Government’s new Illegal Migration Bill, which is intended to prevent people from claiming asylum if they come to the UK via small boats across the English Channel.

Mr Flynn first asked Mr Sunak to confirm that women victims of sex trafficking smuggled on boats will be denied help from modern slavery laws under his new proposed legislation.

The Prime Minister insisted “it is precisely because we want to target our resources and our compassion” that “we need to get a grip of this system”.

“There is nothing fair, there is nothing compassionate, about sustaining a system where, as we saw recently, people are dying on these crossings”, he told the lower chamber.

Rishi Sunak speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)

Mr Flynn noted “I’ll take that as a yes from the Prime Minister”, adding: “What a complete and utter disgrace.

“But whilst it may shock, it shouldn’t necessarily surprise because this is the Tory government that in recent months has spoken of invasions.

“Just yesterday, this was a Tory government that said that 100 million people could be coming to these shores and this is the Tory government that this morning said that number could in fact be billions. Complete and utter nonsense.

“So, may I ask the Prime Minister from whom are his Government taking inspiration, Nigel Farage or Enoch Powell?”

Mr Sunak dismissed Mr Flynn’s claims as “load of nonsense” and claimed the figure of 100 million “doesn’t come from the Government, it comes from the United Nations”.

He went on: “It illustrates the scale of the global migration crisis the world is grappling with, which is why it is right that we take action because if we do not, the numbers will continue to grow.”