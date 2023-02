Lorry driver denies causing pensioner’s death by careless driving

Hampshire Stock Images

A lorry driver has pleaded not guilty to causing the death by careless driving of an elderly pedestrian who died following a collision close to a village primary school.

Trevor Biddiscome entered his plea at Bournemouth Crown Court.

He is charged in connection with the death of Roger Hills, following the incident in Churchfoot Lane, near Hazelbury Bryan Primary School in Hazelbury Bryan, Dorset, on October 20, 2021.

The 74-year-old was flown to Southampton General Hospital for treatment to serious injuries where he died on November 4, 2021.

The case against the 64-year-old defendant, of Townsend Rise, Bruton, Somerset, was adjourned for trial on September 18 and he was released on bail until then.