Man who murdered his wife among two further deaths at Welsh prison

A man who murdered his wife and a teenager are the latest deaths at a Welsh prison where nine inmates have died in just over two months.

David Maggs, 73, and Michael Horton, 19, died within an hour of each other at HMP Parc in Bridgend, South Wales, on Tuesday.

They are the eighth and ninth deaths at the prison since February 27.

Maggs, a retired accountant, was jailed in 2022 for stabbing his wife, Linda Maggs, more than 15 times with a kitchen knife while she was lying in bed.

A spokesperson for G4S, which runs the prison, has said the deaths in the jail are unrelated.

An investigation will now be carried out by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

Politicians in the Senedd have said the situation in the prison is now “getting out of control”.

A spokeswoman for the Bridgend-based prison said: “Mr David Maggs, aged 73, passed away on Tuesday May 7.

“His next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“Mr Michael Horton, aged 19, passed away on Tuesday May 7. His next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with his loved ones.

“Their deaths were unrelated.

“Family liaison officers are supporting the families.

“As with all deaths in custody, these will be investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”

A police spokesman said: “South Wales Police was called between 12.20am and 12.55am on Tuesday May 7, with reports of two sudden deaths at HMP Parc of a 73-year-old man and a 19-year-old man.

“Investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the deaths. However, at this time they are not believed to be suspicious.

“It will be for HM Coroner to give a determination on the cause of death.”

South Wales Police has previously said that four of the previous deaths were believed to be drug-related, with inmates urged to dispose of any substances they have.

Speaking during plenary on Tuesday, Sarah Murphy, Labour MS for Bridgend, suggested that with two further deaths at the prison, the situation was “getting out of control”.

In reply, the Trefnydd – leader of the house – and chief whip Jane Hutt said the deaths at the prison are “very sad and tragic for their families”.

She added: “You recognise the operational responsibility for the running of the prison is the responsibility of the UK Government and not devolved to Wales but we work very closely with the HM Prison Service and Probation Service with devolved areas, such as health and social care, where we do have responsibilities.

“I would like to reassure Sarah Murphy that the Welsh Government, Public Health Wales and HM Prison and Probation Service have met and discussed the tragic deaths and an agreed set of actions is being taken forward to help mitigate the risk of future harm.”