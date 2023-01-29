Notification Settings

Four people arrested after man dies following altercation in street

UK NewsPublished:

The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered a chest wound.

Stock image of police tape near a scene of a suspected crime (Peter Byrne/PA)
Four people have been arrested after a man died following an altercation in a city centre street in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Sidwell Street in Exeter at about 8.10pm on Saturday.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and found a man aged in his 40s had suffered a chest wound.

He was taken to hospital and died from his injuries, the force confirmed.

A force spokeswoman said the man’s next of kin had been informed of his death.

“Two men, both aged 19, one from Christchurch, Dorset and the other of no fixed abode, were arrested on suspicion of murder,” she said.

“A 29-year-old woman from Exeter and a 32-year-old man from Exmouth were arrested on suspicion of affray.

“All four remain in police custody at this time. Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or dashcam footage that could help officers is asked to contact the force.

