Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Last Dambuster George ‘Johnny’ Johnson dies at age 101

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The RAF officer was the last surviving original member of the squadron that took part in the famous bombing raid on German dams

The last living Dambuster Johnny Johnson has died at the age of 101 (Joe Giddens/PA)
The last living Dambuster Johnny Johnson has died at the age of 101 (Joe Giddens/PA)

The last surviving Dambuster has died at the age of 101.

George Leonard “Johnny” Johnson was the last surviving original member of  RAF 617 Squadron’s famous “Dambusters” raid of 1943.

He died peacefully at his care home in Westbury on Trym, Bristol, on Wednesday night surrounded by his family, a source told PA.

He was a bomb aimer during Operation Chastise, which was tasked with attacking German dams during the Second World War.

Around a third of the RAF Bomber Command crew did not survive the raid.

Squadron Leader George Leonard ‘Johnny’ Johnson was made an MBE by the Queen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Squadron Leader George Leonard ‘Johnny’ Johnson was made an MBE by the Queen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Following the death of his wartime colleague Fred Sutherland in January 2019, Johnson became the last survivor of the original flying members of 617 Squadron.

On 25 November 2022, Johnson, who retired from the RAF as a squadron leader, celebrated his 101st birthday.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News