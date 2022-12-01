Rail passengers to get more choice between London and south-west Wales

We’ve approved the introduction of new #train services between London, Cardiff and South West Wales from the end of 2024.

Operated by Grand Union Trains, passengers will benefit from 5 extra daily return services and greater choice of operator.

More ➡️ https://t.co/4LLjIJGxVQ pic.twitter.com/0huEy1fl3Q

— ORR (@railandroad) December 1, 2022