Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Paralympic gold medal swimmer Tully Kearney hopes MBE will inspire others

UK NewsPublished:

Kearney said she had a conversation with the Princess Royal, who carried out the investiture.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Investitures at Buckingham Palace

Paralympic gold medal swimmer Tully Kearney has said she hopes being awarded an MBE will help show people with progressive conditions that “they can still achieve”.

Kearney, who won gold in the Tokyo Paralympics women’s 100 metre freestyle S5, said being awarded an MBE at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon was a “surreal experience”.

The 25-year-old swimmer was born with cerebral palsy and developed generalised dystonia, a progressive neurological movement disorder, in her mid-teens – a significant progression in this condition, coupled with an injury, forced her to withdraw from the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Tully Kearney is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal (Yui Mok/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “As someone with a progressive condition, after withdrawing from Rio I didn’t know if I’d be able to make it to the Paralympic Games – so to make it and then win gold and be awarded an MBE is just an incredible experience.

“And I think for me, it shows other people with progressive conditions and people that are struggling with life that they can still achieve.”

Kearney said she had a conversation with the Princess Royal, who carried out the investiture, about her experiences at the Tokyo Games and the different swimming events she participated in.

The Nottingham-born swimmer added that she was determined to go to the 2024 Paris Paralympics to “retain my title and never be beaten again”.

Kearney – who is a multiple British, European and world record holder – said being an athlete with a progressive condition had made her aware that “a lot of people with severe disabilities don’t realise swimming is a sport for everyone because generally on television, you see the higher-classification, less-disabled athletes”.

“So for me, it’s really important to show little kids out there that if they want to be a swimmer, they can,” she added.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News