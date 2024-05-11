Man held after police officer shot with crossbow following reports of stabbing

A police officer has been shot in the leg with a crossbow after reports of a stabbing in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police officers attended School Close, Downley, at around 6pm on Friday after a man in his 60s suffered a stab wound.

A 54-year-old man from High Wycombe has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police and forensic investigators at the scene in High Wycombe (Sam Hall/PA)

He has been taken to hospital under police supervision with potentially life-changing injuries after he was shot by an armed police officer.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Metcalfe said one of the officers in attendance was shot in the leg with a crossbow and was taken to hospital but has since been released.

“Our thoughts are with the injured officer and we are doing everything to support him and his colleagues, as well as all others affected by the incident within the force,” he said.

“The assault victim has also been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Our thoughts are with him as well.

“We are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident at this time.

A man has been arrested and taken to hospital (Sam Hall/PA)

“There is a large police presence in the area as a result but there is no ongoing threat to the wider public. Anyone with concerns should speak to a uniformed police officer.”

The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the incident.

A police presence was visible in School Close on Saturday with forensic investigators taking photographs of the scene and a police cordon blocking the end of the street.

A local resident said witnessing the incident on Friday was like “working in a movie”, adding that “15 to 20 police cars” had attended the scene.

Andy Gupta, 49, told the PA news agency: “We saw three or four armed police through our window. That’s when we realised there was something serious going on.

“For the first time in my life, I felt like I was working in a movie.

“There were 15 to 20 police cars, armed police, three or four ambulances, and two critical care units.

“It was worrying – I’ve got family here. I know that kids play over there and my mate’s kids are there so I was worried about them as well.”

Mr Gupta’s 13-year-old daughter, who was studying at the time of the incident, added: “I saw a man coming out of a house and it looked like he had been stabbed in the stomach.

“And then the police officers came and said, ‘Don’t stand outside, don’t come outside, it’s dangerous’.

“They kept them all inside. And then armed police came and I heard two gunshots.

“We were shocked – we didn’t think it would happen in such a quiet area.”