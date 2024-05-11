Two men arrested after two women killed in house fire in Wolverhampton

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after two women died and four people were injured in a house fire in Wolverhampton.

Emergency services were called to a house in the Dunstall Hill area at 2am on Saturday.

Two women, understood to be in their early 20s, were confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

Three men and another woman were taken to hospital, with the woman in a critical condition.

West Midlands Police said they arrested two men on suspicion of murder. The men, aged 19 and 22, are understood to be known to the women.

Officers are working with the fire service to establish the cause of the fire and a cordon remains in place.

They have asked anyone with information to contact them by calling 101, and quoting 360 of May 11.