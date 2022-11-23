‘Voice of the Scottish people’ will not be silenced, Sturgeon tells rally

Nicola Sturgeon addressing a rally

The “voice of the Scottish people” will not be silenced, Nicola Sturgeon has told independence supporters after the UK’s highest court ruled Holyrood could not legislate for a referendum.

The Supreme Court announced a unanimous decision on Wednesday stating the Scottish Parliament did not have the necessary powers to hold a vote on separation.

But the First Minister struck an upbeat tone during a rally outside the parliament on Wednesday, as she said the UK was “not a voluntary partnership of nations”.

“Any partnership in any walk of life that requires one party to seek the consent of another to choose its own future is not voluntary – it is not a partnership at all,” she said.

“And while today’s ruling may create temporary relief on the part of unionist politicians and parties, they should know the hardest questions that have been posed today are questions for them.”

The First Minister added: “The Westminster establishment may think they can block a referendum, but let me be clear… no establishment, Westminster or otherwise, will ever silence the voice of the Scottish people.”

The SNP leader added that “our job as Scotland’s peaceful, civic, inclusive, internationalist independence movement is the same today as it was yesterday”.