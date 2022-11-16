How everyday food items have risen in price in the past 12 months

A person holding a shopping basket in a supermarket

Food and drink inflation surged to the highest on record again last month, with Britons witnessing mammoth increases for everyday items.

The cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks rocketed 16.2% in October, against the same month last year, but some products have jumped by even more.

The rise in the cost of groceries has been accelerated by the war in Ukraine, which has pushed up the cost of fertiliser and animal feed due to the impact on grain supply from the region.

Global meat and dairy prices have jumped as a result, while the knock-on effect to oil production in the regions has also hit the price of sunflower oil and other fats.

Here are some examples of how the cost of food has risen in the past year.

The figures are based on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation and have been published by the Office for National Statistics.

In each case, the figure is the percentage change in the average price over the 12 months to October 2022.

(PA Graphics)