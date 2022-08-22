Video of ‘mooning’ crook issued by West Midlands Police

#APPEAL | We’ve released video footage showing the bare-faced cheek of thieves stealing tools from a van in broad daylight – as one ‘moons’ through a car window at witnesses.

The offenders struck just before 11am on 1 August in Fred Lee Grove.

More ➡️ https://t.co/audg08U5he pic.twitter.com/ML1SrzHDtw

— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) August 22, 2022