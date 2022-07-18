Wales ‘records hottest day on record’ as temperatures hit 37.1C

People on the beach at Barry Island

Wales has provisionally recorded its hottest day on record, according to the Met Office.

The temperature reached 37.1C in Hawarden, Flintshire, on Monday afternoon.

Before this week, the previous highest temperature had been recorded as 35.2C in the same area on August 2 1990.

Earlier today, Gogerddan, near Aberystwyth on the coast of mid-west Wales, also broke the record after it hit 35.3C.

Both temperatures are yet to be fully verified.

1600 UPDATE: Hawarden in Flintshire has now provisionally reached 37.1°C ?️ This is the highest air temperature ever recorded in #Wales #Heatwave2022 #heatwave #hottestdayoftheyear pic.twitter.com/QjkVL9YYrV — Met Office (@metoffice) July 18, 2022

The extreme heatwave affecting all parts of the UK has prompted a rare amber weather warning to be issued by the Met Office across Wales.

A red weather warning for heat was issued across parts of England.

The public have been urged not to travel unless necessary with conditions on public transport expected to be “uncomfortable”.

37.1°C 99F at Hawarden airport, Flintshire this afternoon. Provisionally the highest temperature ever record in #Wales! Extremely hot! pic.twitter.com/WMdVRUdZGR — Derek Brockway – weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) July 18, 2022

The speed limit on rail lines has been limited to 90mph, reduced from 125mph, meaning journeys will take longer.

People have also been warned to keep pets and livestock cool.

Farmers at the Royal Welsh Show near Builth Wells in Powys, the UK’s biggest agricultural event, are said to be taking measures to care for the around 8,000 animals attending.

(PA Graphics)

Some are even smothering pigs in sun tan lotion, according to a BBC report.

Doctors have warned of a danger to life or potential serious illness from the blistering temperatures.

Recommended precautions include avoiding physical exercise, keeping to the shade and maintaining ventilation, drinking plenty of water and using in-date sun cream.